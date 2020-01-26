Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

Shares of NYSE PCB opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

