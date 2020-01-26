Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

