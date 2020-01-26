Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

