Paytomat (PTI) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $823,003.00 and $58,807.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.