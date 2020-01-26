PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CNXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $52.05. 93,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

