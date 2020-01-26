Peel Hunt Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 205

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KETL opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.32. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

