Peel Hunt Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 205

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KETL opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.32. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).
About Strix Group
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.