Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on the stock.

MGP stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 million and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

