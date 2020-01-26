Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on the stock.
MGP stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 million and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).
About Medica Group
