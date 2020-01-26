Peercoin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.24 million and $34,991.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003417 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,945,831 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, HitBTC, SouthXchange, WEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

