Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $186,347.00 and $3.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00650676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,340,219 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.