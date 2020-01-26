PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

PGTI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 366,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 824,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $18,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

