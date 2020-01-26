PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
PGTI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 366,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56.
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 824,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $18,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
