Phantasma Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.57 million and $462,513.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,306.68 or 0.99696251 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

