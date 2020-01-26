Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.36. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 404 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
