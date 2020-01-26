Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.36. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 123.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 35.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 78.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

