Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.