Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.55.

PNW opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

