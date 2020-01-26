Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 1,266,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

