Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.41 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00010426 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $21,988.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,402,671 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

