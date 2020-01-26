Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Achieves $9.07 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $3.42 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034946 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

