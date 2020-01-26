PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report sales of $794.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.37 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 394,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

