Presearch Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,943.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $33,943.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00655692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

