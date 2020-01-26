Primas Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

