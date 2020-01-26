PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $431,190.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002741 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $115.27 million and approximately $431,190.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,474.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03925737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00729229 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002393 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

