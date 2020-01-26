Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. 3,201,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Prologis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

