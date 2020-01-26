Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

PLX stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

