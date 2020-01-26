Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.34. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

