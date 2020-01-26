Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.
NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.34. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
