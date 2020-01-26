PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.57.

PTC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 1,538,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

