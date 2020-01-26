PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $80.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.05 on Friday. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3,636.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

