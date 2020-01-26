Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.68. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. 2,411,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

