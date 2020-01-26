Qredit (XQR) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $347,079.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

