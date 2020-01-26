Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Tops $0.0000

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1,635.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.74 or 0.05523457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

