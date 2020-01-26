QunQun Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $192,998.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.05562732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.