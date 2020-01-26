Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 479,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,751. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,918,000 after acquiring an additional 710,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 310,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

