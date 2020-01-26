Rapids Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market cap of $975,837.00 and $28.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,221,601,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,469,019,147 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

