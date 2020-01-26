Raymond James Increases Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Price Target to $47.00

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Avnet has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

