Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

RYAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 322,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

