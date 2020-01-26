Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Remme has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $208,358.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last week, Remme has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, IDEX, Tidex, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

