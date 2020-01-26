Renishaw (LON:RSW) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

RSW opened at GBX 4,078 ($53.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,836.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.65. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

