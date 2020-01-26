RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $220.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.32 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,797,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RingCentral by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

