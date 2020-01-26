Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ward Lepard bought 298,000 shares of Rise Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

