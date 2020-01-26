Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 4,796,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,619. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

