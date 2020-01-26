Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,979. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

