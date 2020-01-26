RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.47

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.47 and traded as high as $173.60. RPS Group shares last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 303,935 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $390.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.72.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.