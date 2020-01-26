SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,659,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the period.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

