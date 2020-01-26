salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a top pick rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.66.

CRM stock opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,486,000 after acquiring an additional 483,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

