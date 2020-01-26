Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 6.4%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.50, 2,672,401 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,474,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.