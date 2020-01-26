Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.81 ($112.57).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

EPA SAN traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €89.11 ($103.62). 2,092,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.16. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

