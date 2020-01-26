Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $494,643.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

