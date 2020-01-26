Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

