SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,501.20

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,501.20 and traded as low as $2,415.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,465.00, with a volume of 18,787 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,502.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,410.46.

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

