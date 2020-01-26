SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.