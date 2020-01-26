Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 258,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

